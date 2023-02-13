EMMAUS, Pa. - Advocates say youth experiencing foster care often fall through the cracks, particularly when it comes to extracurricular and enrichment opportunities. Two nonprofits in the Valley have joined forces to help level the playing field.

Liz Reiter-Cook has five kids. Three of them are in the foster care system, one is adopted, and one is her stepson. She shared video with 69 News of her 7-year-old adopted daughter, Hannah, racing with the Bethlehem YMCA Star Swim Team.

Reiter-Cook says it was all made possible within a year of free lessons from Emmaus Aquatic Club.

"When I started fostering, thinking about what kids have available to them and what they don't, swimming is so far at the bottom of the list because of expense," Reiter-Cook said. "And because it's often just not considered something that kids need."

All five of Reiter-Cook's kids, including her adopted daughter and her stepson, get free swim lessons through the swim club.

"I said, 'Excuse me, really?'" Reiter-Cook said. "She said, 'Oh, as long as you guys are a fostering family, your kids are free.' I cannot even express what a gift that has been."

It's all thanks to a partnership between Emmaus Aquatic Club and the Kindness Project, which provides free resources to foster families.

"We're trying to give the gift of safety, and we have something that perhaps these foster children would normally miss out on, because of their circumstances," Marty Peiffer, with EMAC, said.

Peiffer is known as Coach Marty. Four years ago, she began giving free lessons to kids in need. Last spring, when she met Jenae Holtzhafer, the founder of the Kindness Project, they immediately decided to work together to give free lessons to youth in foster care.

"It was a match made in heaven," Peiffer said.

Particularly in the foster system, it's an enrichment opportunity that's often overlooked.

"When kids come into care, they are often needing a lot of really basic things met, in terms of basic medical care, or therapies that need to get into place that often take precedence," Reiter-Cook said.

"They're worried about bigger things, like how am I going to get food on the table tonight, and that never gets to them," Doug Cornish, CEO and Head Coach with Emmaus Aquatic Club, said.

"So, when we talk about leveling the playing fields, this is huge," Reiter-Cook said.

Last week, The Kindness Project received a $3,000 donation from the IronPigs, so kids receiving free lessons could swim with new gear.

The Kindness Project is also teaming up with other groups to bring even more enrichment opportunities to youth experiencing foster care in the future.

To find out more about the pool programs extended to foster families and others in need, email Coach Marty here: coachmarty@emacswim.org.