The Philadelphia Phillies' improbable run to the World Series has not won their farm team any goodwill on Northampton County Council.



Allentown City Council's vote not to pay $1 million for renovations to Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs, did not help either, or the fact that the stadium is on the wrong side of the county line.



The Pigs' home field is in Allentown and owned by Lehigh County. The team plays at the AAA level, the top rung of the minor leagues.



"It's troubling when the host municipality contributes zero to their cause," Commissioner John Cusick said during a budget hearing Wednesday, referring to the Allentown vote. Major League Baseball has required about $10 million in renovations to the stadium, backed by the threat that the team might leave.



County Executive Lamont McClure's 2023 proposed budget includes two grants for IronPigs Charities. They total $175,000, though $100,000 of that was approved earlier.



"I in good conscience can't give a ball team extra money," Commissioner Ron Heckman said (members of county council are known as commissioners). Heckman said that while the grants would be funneled through the charity wing of the team, "Money can be moved around."



"Lehigh County is their landlord," he said. "It's a Lehigh County property."



Heckman also cited the wealth of the Phillies. At the time of the meeting, the team held a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship.



The Phillies were valued by Forbes in March at $2.3 billion, months before the team's surge to the top of the National League. Designated hitter Bryce Harper is paid about $26 million. The Phillies also pay millions for players who do not actually play.



After the Phillies dropped shortstop Didi Gregorius in August, the New York Post reported that the team would have to pay him $5.5 million for the rest of the season.



"I'm not going to support anything for the IronPigs," Heckman said.



In October 2021, County Council approved a $200,000 grant to the team's charity arm for the renovations. That money came from the county's tax on hotel rooms. Council agreed to that grant because the IronPigs employ Northampton County residents and bring in tourists to both counties.



Two weeks later, council rejected a second grant for $100,000. At that time, Cusick said he received emails and calls from constituents objecting, and Heckman said the grants should go to non-profit groups in Northampton County.



The State of Pennsylvania, Lehigh County, and the IronPigs are contributing funds to the renovations at Coca-Cola Park. Allentown City Council voted "no" last month. City Council member Candida Affa said the IronPigs are a community asset, but she complained that Major League Baseball was "holding us hostage" while not contributing any money.



The IronPigs have since committed to staying at Coca-Cola Park.



County Executive McClure's 2023 operating budget totals $544.8 million, $25.5 million less than the 2022 spending plan. His budget keeps the property tax at 10.8 mills, or $540 in tax on a property assessed at $50,000. Each mill equals a tax of $1 per $1,000 in assessed value.



County Council has two meetings left to review the budget before a potential vote on Dec. 1.