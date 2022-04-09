BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police say two people are facing charges relating to a shots fired incident outside of Big Woody's Sports Grill in Bethlehem.
Authorities were called to the 2000 block of Easton Ave. late Friday just after 11:00 p.m. for a reported disturbance, and shots fired incident in the area of Big Woody's in Northampton County.
Arriving patrol officers says they located and detained two individuals in the parking lot of the sports grill.
The accused are identified as Brian Saffarally, 36 and Judith Saffarally, 35, both of the 400 block of N. 2nd St. in Lehighton.
An investigation revealed that during the course of a disturbance both inside and outside of the restaurant, Brian Saffarally was in possession of a handgun and fired at least one round, police report.
Officials continue to say the fired shot hit the front window of the business, and that Brian Saffarally threatened customers inside the business with the firearm.
The investigation also determined that Judith Saffarally was in possession of the same handgun at one point, fired at least one round from the firearm, and threatened customers inside the business with the firearm as well.
The firearm was recovered at the scene by police.
There were no injuries reported from the discharge of the firearm.
Brian Saffarally is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.
Judith Saffarally is charged with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.
Both individuals are expected to be preliminarily arraigned on Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.