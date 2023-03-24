ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officers responded to the 100 block of East South Street in East Allentown at approximately 1:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police located two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both adults succumbed to their injuries.

According to police, individuals were attempting to open the car doors of parked vehicles when they were confronted by a near-by resident. A gunfire exchange took place. The resident and one other person was killed in the exchange.

Video from the scene shows evidence markers on a sidewalk in front of a home.

The identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force as well as the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721, or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police Tip411 app.