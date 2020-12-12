Allentown Dec. 12, 2020 shooting

Allentown police are investigating the shooting of two people at different locations Saturday night.

Police said one person was shot in the area of 14th and Turner streets. The victim was seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

Another person was shot in the 100 block of South Hall Street. Police said that person sustained a less serious injury.

Officers responded to another report of shots fired in the area of Lumber and Allen streets, but so far there are no reports of anyone getting hit by gunfire there.

The three incidents happened within an hour of one another.

There's no word yet on whether the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7721.

