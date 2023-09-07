BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Two of the most prominent sites in Bethlehem Township have drawn attention recently, but so far no plans have been submitted for Harvey's Corner or the former Exxon station just off Route 22.

Harvey's Corner is green space, while the old gas station has been vacant for more than a decade.

The township rejected a proposed Wawa, bank and apartments at Harvey's Corner, 4900 Freemansburg Ave., earlier this year. Wagner Enterprises sought a zoning change to build but was denied. The would-be developer noted what it said was a similar use, a CVS drugstore, across the street.

The land at the intersection of Freemansburg Avenue and Wagner Drive remains vacant, but a sign there says, "Coming Soon Harvey's Corner Commercial Pad Sites."

A commercial pad site accommodates a retail or other building, often a chain store, while usually sharing parking with other businesses at the site.

As of earlier this week, no plans for Harvey's Corner had been filed, according to a township official.

Meanwhile, the former Exxon station just off the Route 22 westbound exit to Route 191 has been getting a facelift. The long-vacant gas station serves as a sort of decaying welcome sign to Bethlehem Township and the City of Bethlehem to the thousands of drivers who take that exit.

The work does not indicate a future use, however, according to the township. What is going on is "weather proofing" at the former Exxon. No plans have been submitted to the township for the 0.55-acre property at 4063 Nazareth Pike.

In February, a proposal to put a convenience store there was to be considered by the township's zoning board, but the plan was withdrawn by the applicant.

Zoning Officer Samantha Smith said in the meeting notice that "the previous use of the property was that of an auto service station and repair garage" and not a convenience store.