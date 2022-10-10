Growth in Easton keeps attracting investment, as two landmark properties have recently changed hands.



The Easton Mall South on Larry Holmes Drive, a shopping center anchored by Wawa and Domino's, has been sold for $3.2 million.



On the southside, the former Easton Catholic school and adjacent property on West Saint Joseph Street has also changed hands for $1.1 million total.



The James Balliet Property Group handled the sale of Easton Mall South. The sales price yields a capitalization rate of 7%, according to a social media post from Balliet. "Cap rate" is calculated by dividing the net operating income by the current value of the property.



The shopping center at 310-390 Larry Holmes Drive is within walking distance of new and proposed apartments, including The Confluence, a $70 million Peron Development plan for the site of the former Days Inn, and The Marquis, City Center Development Corp.'s plan for the former Pine Street Garage on South Third Street.



James Balliet said in a statement Monday that the Easton Mall South property will remain a retail center.



"Easton Mall South is a longstanding, conveniently located, and very busy retail environment," he said. "The addition of all the proposed apartments nearby will only continue to add value to this strategic property."



Northampton County property records list S&G Real Estate Enterprises, a limited liability company based in New Jersey, as the new owner. The sale was posted by the county Sept. 23.



County records also show the sale of 283 W. St. Joseph St. and two smaller adjacent properties that are vacant for $1.1 million. Last year, Easton's Zoning Hearing Board approved the conversion of the building into 18 apartments.



The new owner is listed on county records as River Edge Mansion LLC on West Railroad Avenue in Tenafly, New Jersey. The corporate name may be a reference to nearby a nearby street in Tenafly, Riveredge Road.