ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An early morning house fire in Allentown could have been a tragedy if not for the quick actions of firefighters.

According to fire officials, a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of East Tilghman Street in Allentown around 5 a.m.

Officials say two people were rescued; one by the front entrance and another in a bedroom.

Family members say a woman in her 80's and her daughter live there.

They say they are both are in stable condition and are expected to be okay after getting treatment for smoke inhalation.

Both are expected to survive.

The cause is unknown right now as the investigation continues.