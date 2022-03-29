LOWER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., PA. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fire in Northampton County that damaged a two-story home and two vehicles.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 5000 block of S. Delaware Drive in Lower Mount Bethel Township.
PSP report that the Sandt’s Eddy Volunteer Fire Company was called to investigate the residential fire at a two-story single-family home.
All the residents and animals were able to safely escape the fire without any injuries, officials report.
In addition to the house fire, there was fire damage to two vehicles parked near the home in the driveway, PSP say.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.