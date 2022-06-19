FORKS TWP., Pa. – A 9-year-old boy from Forks Township set up a lemonade stand to raise awareness and money for an important cause Saturday.
Ben Austin earned more than $5,700, trading the sweet drink for donations to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand, a national organization that funds research and raises awareness about pediatric cancers.
This was Ben's second year raising money for pediatric cancer research, and he hopes to reach at least $6,000 by the time his campaign is over.
Ben himself is a two-time survivor of Wilms tumor, a childhood kidney cancer. When he was just 3 years old, he had his kidney removed and received treatment at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
While the fourth-grade student at Forks Elementary has been doing well, his friend Nathan Gray, of Wilkes-Barre, died of Wilms tumor last year at age 8. Ben dedicated his stand this year to the memory of Gray.
"Our main purpose for our event is to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer which sadly only receives 4-7% of federal funding, with the rest going to adult cancers," said Ben's mother, Sara Austin. "This is why regular families like us make it our mission to help fund critical research hours for kids."
"Unfortunately, so many think that childhood cancer is very rare when that is not the case," she said. "Kids get cancer, too."
Ben didn't need to look far for people to attract to his stand. His neighbors, teachers, family and members of the Forks Township fire and police departments came out in droves to show their support.