FORKS TWP., Pa. – The owner of the Two T’s Golf Center has been given the go-ahead to begin discussing zoning requirements to build a subdivision along Kesslersville Road.
On Thursday, the Forks Township Board of Supervisors approved by a 4-1 vote Tom Dietzler's request for a zoning text amendment to construct a subdivision. Voting against the request was Supervisor Dan Martyak.
Dietzler will now meet with township zoning officials to review more favorable ways to develop the 11-acre parcel.
The proposed land along Kesslersville Road is made up of three lots. Properties on either side of the lots are zoned for residential, with the exception of one parcel which does not allow residential. The parcel is currently zoned EC-1, or employment center district. Dietzler is hoping the township amends the current zoning to SR-1, or suburban residential/mobile home.
In July, Dietzler had presented plans for a 59-unit, mixed-residential housing which included 20 twin-home units; 16 townhouses; and two, two-story garden-style apartment buildings, each with 11 and 12 units — totaling 23 apartment units.
However, those plans were not favorable with supervisors.
Dietzler's revised plans eliminate the apartment units and now call for several townhomes.
He will still have to go before the zoning board and supervisors once again at a later date to present formal plans for approval.