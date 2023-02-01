Tyber Medical LLC has acquired ADSM-Synchro Medical, a French company, for an undisclosed price as the company expands internationally.



Tyber, based in Hanover Township, Northampton County, and ADSM-Synchro both make orthopedic implants.



"The addition of ADSM's product lines to our portfolio will create new avenues of growth," Tyber Medical Chief Commercial Officer James Abraham said in a statement.



ADSM was founded in 2012, according to the Tyber statement, and develops and distributes foot implants. Its products include the TopGrip Classic, an implant for treating hammer toe, which is an abnormal bend in the toe joint.



The acquisition means Tyber Medical is now better-positioned to serve European customers, according to the company statement. It will also help accelerate certification of Tyber products in Europe.



Luigi Bivi, founder and president of ADSM, will continue as president. He is a former vice president of sales for Smith & Nephew Europe. Smith & Nephew is a London-based medical-equipment maker.



Tyber Medical was founded in 2012. It makes orthopedic implants for the spinal, extremity and trauma markets.