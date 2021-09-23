Tyber Medical, a Northampton County maker of orthopedic implants, has agreed to acquire CatapultMD of Florida for an undisclosed price.
Tyber said in a statement Thursday that the transaction will double its precision-manufacturing capability and add as many as 24 employees to its current staff of 120. CatapultMD's co-founders, Len and Oliver Zaiser, will join Tyber.
The transaction is expected to be completed by year's end. Tyber's Pennsylvania headquarters is at 83 S. Commerce Way in Hanover Township, and CatapultMD is in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Tyber will gain CatapultMD's medical-device customers as a result of the transaction, and expand its manufacturing space to 100,000 square feet total at its Pennsylvania and Florida facilities.
"Our acquisition of CatapultMD will help us ensure that our integrated supply chain will continue to meet our critical speed to market metric," said Jeff Tyber, CEO, in a statement.
He said Tyber helps customers fill gaps in product portfolios by bringing approved medical devices to market in less than 12 months.
"We are pleased that Tyber Medical will be the new owner of this business, enabling it to further flourish," said Oliver Zaiser, CatapultMD's president.
Tyber was founded in 2012.