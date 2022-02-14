CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Move over, flowers and chocolate. The Lehigh Valley is serving up some very special and unique Valentine's Day celebrations.
This year marked a romantic night for several couples at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, with a horse-drawn carriage ride. Jessica Ramos and Justin Reed say this hit the spot for their unforgettable date night.
"It's different. It's COVID-friendly. And it's romantic," Jessica said.
"It's easy to stay home. And we certainly do like going home since we've moved out here but it's definitely a good reason to go out and, you know, change it up a little bit and create another memory because those are what's lasting," Justin said.
Jess Ofner and her husband Ryan say it's helping to keep their 19-year marriage strong.
"I loved it. I've always wanted to do a carriage ride with a bucket list. So you got to do it," Jess said.
"Good communication and you know, crossing off bucket list items for your spouse," Ryan said.
A few hours earlier, it was a different kind of surprise.
Wilson Area High School teacher Ashley White was stunned when IronPigs Pork Racer Hambone surprised her after school.
"I said, 'oh wow look at this there's a Pork-O-Gram and that would be hilarious.' He must've just done it and here we are!" White said.
Hambone made several stops across the Lehigh County, serving up smiles with his Pork-O-Grams.
It wasn't just for couples. Daddy-daughter duo Mike and Mya have a special bond. A surprise delivery triggered the tears for the Freedom High School senior.
"It was well worth it. I expected that to happen. She's my number one, I do anything for her," Mike said.