During the pandemic, school boards have become the target of community controversy.
"School boards don't have control over everything and anything. There are still things that their hands are tied on," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.
Kovalchik, who has used armed security at recent school board meetings, adds school boards have three functions: planning, setting policy like health and safety procedures, raising taxes, and evaluating results.
They can't override state mandates, like masks, or curriculum standards. Kovalchik adds any decision made about topics like remote learning or mask requirements is not done in haste.
"We just don't make a decision that night. We receive information weeks and weeks ahead of time," Kovalchik said.
"In this particular cycle, we're seeing a nationalized issue framed for a lot of voters," said political pundit Chris Borick.
Some districts are taking notice. A group of four Republicans, seemingly for more control of the board, are running together in Montgomery County's North Penn School District.
Will all this translate to more people at the polls? Borick says it has potential.
"Compared to really low levels we see in off-year elections, I think you'll see a modest increase," Borick added.