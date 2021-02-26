In President Biden's first military action in office, he makes the move to launch airstrikes in Syria. The attack was aimed at two Iranian-backed militia groups who had bombed U.S. forces.
"The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and proportionate to the prior attacks. And I can assure you, when I spoke with the national security team that there was a thorough legal process review in advance," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
The decision from the president drew criticism from both sides of the aisle. Senator Pat Toomey, however, backed the decision and said, in part, "I now hope his administration will work with Congress to confront a regime that is intent on killing Americans and destabilizing the region through terrorism, its development of missiles, and its nuclear program."
Here at home, Syrian-Americans wish things played out a little differently.
"It's a cheap way to deliver a message to the Iranian government that took place on Syrian land but it will definitely jeopardize the safety of our troops who are illegally present in Syria," said Aziz Wehbey, a local Syrian-American activist.
Wehbey speaks for the large population of Syrians in the Lehigh Valley who oppose the air strikes. He says he hopes today's leaders do their best to bring peace to the people of Syria.
"We're looking for President Biden to bring the peace and stability back to the region," said Wehbey.