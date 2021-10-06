CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The U.S. Department of Education is working on an overhaul for the federal student loan forgiveness program.
The program was created in 2007 to forgive student loan debt for government and non-profit work like teaching and nursing, as well as military service.
"We're hoping that this could lead into more individuals going into the public sector," said Scott Semerod, the student aid coordinator for Penn State Lehigh Valley.
He says, often, students don't realize they need to pick a particular type of repayment plan to qualify.
"So all federally-based loans you would have to go into a lower income-driven repayment plan," Semerod said.
Borrowers can apply after 120 payments, about 10 years.
However, the program has been riddled with difficulties and red tape.
"According to education data, only 2.8% of students have qualified," Semerod said.
Meaning around 97% of applicants have been denied.
In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said, in part: "The system has not delivered on that promise to date, but that is about to change for many borrowers who have served their communities and their country."
As part of the overhaul, borrowers will be offered a waiver allowing prior payments to count. For service members, active duty will also now count.
Around 22,000 borrowers will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
The department will review prior denied applications as well.
Changes will be implemented in the coming months.
If you think you are eligible and want to learn more, the first thing you should do is reach out to your loan provider.