The U.S. economy could lose $1 trillion by 2030 alone due to manufacturing labor shortages, according to a study released Tuesday from Deloitte and the The Manufacturing Institute.
"Every manufacturer that is having issues now, had the same issues beforehand," said Richard Hobbs with the Manufacturers Resource Center in Lehigh County.
Hobbs says the pandemic has compounded the problem.
Manufacturing is around 18% of the Lehigh Valley's GDP. In Berks County it's 21%.
"You can't take a number 1 performing market segment, or a number 2 market segment and just ignore it," Hobbs said.
The Deloitte study found 570,000 jobs had not been added back by the end of 2020, despite near-record job openings in the sector. About 2 million will be unfilled by 2030.
East Penn Manufacturing in Berks County says they're doing in person and virtual job fairs nearly every week.
Thec company said, in part, "the entire resource pool has tightened due to repercussions from the pandemic such as people's ability to work due to family obligations and circumstances. Then take into account the extra safety steps that COVID has placed on employees, especially when performing hands-on-type jobs, and that makes recruitment for manufacturing positions an even tougher challenge."