Voting- where, how and by whom - is a top legislative topic nationwide and in Washington, D.C. after 2020's historic general election turnout.
"What our country was founded on. The single most important right we have is to vote," said Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild.
Wild is voting to pass the For the People Act. Wild says the bill expands voting rights, counteracts gerrymandering and counterbalances Citizens United. The Supreme Court decision allows for unlimited election spending by corporations and labor unions.
"Legislators spend far too much time trying to raise money for their races. It enables people who have a lot of small donors to be competitive with the people who are raising mega dollars," Wild said.
Federal candidates who spend no more than $50,000 of their own money and raise $50,000 from at least 1,000 donors, who don't give more than $1,000, could get up to a $200 matching federal grant for each donation.
The federal funds would come from penalties for wealthy tax cheats or fines from companies like BP with its oil spill or Volkswagen and its emissions scandal.
"That money now goes into the general fund and used by the taxpayers. So that money would now be allocated to pay for campaigns," said Republican Congressman Dan Meuser.
He says other voting provisions are an attempt to federalize all state elections and could lead to voter fraud. This, even though there is little evidence of widespread voter fraud.
"The Constitution is clear. The time, place, and manner for elections lies in the state legislature," Meuser said.
Across the country there are more than 100 state bills, including in 28 states and 14 in Pennsylvania, that have been introduced by Republicans to tighten voting rules. This includes voter ID laws and scaled back mail-in balloting.
"You've seen Democrats go in the direction of let's expand voting rights and cast that net as wide as we possibly can. Republicans have sought to restrict the number of people who are eligible to vote, largely under the auspice of promoting election security," said Assistant Political Science Professor at DeSales University Ted Masthay.
"You have to make a value judgement on whether you think it's a good thing for as many as possible to vote."
Masthay adds it's inconclusive whether tightening or expanding voting has really helped either party.
In a historic election in terms of voter turnout Joe Biden may have won the presidency, but Democrats didn't do as well as expected in the Senate, and Republicans picked up unexpected House seats.
"How many people vote doesn't give that much information on who wins an election. It's more about who is actually doing the voting rather than how many people are voting," Masthay said.
The House is expected to pass the For The People Act and send it to the Senate.