ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made his first trip to the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to talk President Biden's American Jobs Plan.
"We have money in there for workforce development. We have money for apprenticeship programs," Walsh said.
It's a nearly $1.7 trillion proposal that also includes money for roads and bridges.
"There's over 3,000 bridges in Pennsylvania that are in need of repair,” Walsh said.
"There's something about having a secretary of labor who was a working man, who started off as a construction worker,” Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild said. She accompanied Secretary Walsh through District 7. They started their day at Lehigh Heavy Forge in Bethlehem.
"The work that they are doing in there is critical to our national defense,” Wild said.
"One of the things we talked about when we went inside was the need for the workforce of the future right here on site,” Walsh said.
They ended in Allentown at the Lehigh County Courthouse, with Sen. Bob Casey, to focus on the more than $400 billion in the package for in-home care, which has been a non-starter for Republicans, who have their own trillion-dollar proposal.
"Here in Pennsylvania, a lot of people need more than a physical bridge to get to work. They need a care-giving bridge, whether you're a child or a senior or a person with a disability,” Casey said.
"This is an investment in the American people. We're going to continue conversations with members of the Republican side, the Democratic side, and I think we're at a point now where people are expecting something to come out of Congress,” Walsh said.
The question now is how much longer the White House is willing to have those conversations. The original deadline to reach a deal was Memorial Day, but has now been pushed back to Monday, June 7. President Biden met with top Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Wednesday but they do not appear closer to a deal.
Democrats could end up doing this on their own, pushing it through on a simple majority through the budget reconciliation process.