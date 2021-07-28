L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – For the first time as president, Joe Biden touched down on Air Force One in the Lehigh Valley.
His visit to Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township came as Senate Republicans reached a deal with Democrats over a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
During his visit, the president highlighted the progress of the American Rescue Plan.
"We needed that quickly and boldly to save jobs, save businesses and save lives, and we did," President Biden said.
He is also proposing to change the Buy American Act.
Currently, the federal government can use taxpayer dollars to purchase products which have at least 55% of the components made in the U.S.
The president is making the push to raise that requirement to 75%.
"We want to be the ones making the innovative parts of every product," Biden said. "The ones that will support more jobs and more small businesses."
The commander in chief also urged unvaccinated Americans to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine, as the country sees more COVID-19 cases emerge.
"The pandemic we have now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Biden said.
However, as many of President Biden's supporters welcomed him, others weren't as happy to see him.
Opposition gathered outside where he gave his speech.
"I think it's all a show," said Jason Kerschner. "I think it's a big production."