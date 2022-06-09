SLATINGTON, Pa. - Authorities are on the hunt for a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and statutory sexual assault involving a 13-year-old.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is attempting to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom.
Police report Bascom traveled from Slatington Borough, Lehigh County, to East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, for an arranged sexual encounter with a 13-year-old female.
Officials say officers in Lancaster County attempted to take Bascom into custody, he struck one of the officers' vehicles with his own vehicle.
He fled the scene.
Bascom is believed to currently be operating a blue 2012 Mazda 3, with front-end damage, displaying Pennsylvania registration HHS0067.
As of Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Bascom's location was believed to be near Frederick, Maryland, headed northwest towards Hagerstown.
Bascom is facing charges of:
- Criminal attempt - statutory sexual assault: 11 years older
- Criminal solicitation - statutory sexual assault: 11 years older
- Unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses
- Corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or Above
- Criminal use of communication facility
- Aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals
- Recklessly endangering another person
- Fleeing or attempting to elude officer
- Accident involving damage attended vehicle/prop
- Criminal attempt - patronizing victim of human trafficking
- Criminal solicitation - patronizing victim of human trafficking
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, at (717) 514-5772 or the US Marshals Service at (215) 284-1430.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.