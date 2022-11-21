N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The U.S. men's national soccer team played its first 2022 World Cup game on Monday. And in addition to the excitement that comes with some players emerging from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the youth of Lehigh Valley is also getting more inspired to go the distance.

"I took off from school to watch it," Kayla Dekrell, who plays with the U14 Girls Parkland Flames, said.

Dekrell and fellow female soccer players met up on an ice-cold soccer field in North Whitehall Township Monday afternoon, to kick the ball around, and talk with 69 News about World Cup excitement.

The U.S. team is kicking off its first appearance in the World Cup since 2014. Many kids say watching professional footballers play at the international level gives them a goal to shoot for.

"I remember growing up, we didn't have access to watch all the games like they do now," Cris Stauter, head coach for the U14 Girls Parkland Area Soccer Club, said.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, girls' and boys' soccer participation increased 9 percent from 2012 to 2019.

"I always think about playing in the MLS, or even in the World Cup, sometimes," Cris Stauter's 9-year-old son, Finn, said.

"Soccer is becoming more and more popular," Cris Stauter said. "The Lehigh Valley area has more and more clubs and it's very competitive."

Stauter says each time a World Cup comes around - whether men's or women's - kids' interest in the sport spikes.

And this year, there's even more to get excited for, with one of the team's rising stars, Christian Pulisic, hailing from Hershey and another, Brenden Aaronson, who was part of the Philadelphia Union and played with the Bethlehem Steel FC.

"I think it is pretty cool because that's right next to here," Ella Stauter, a Parkland Flames player, said.

"I think it's really exciting to see that people made it that far," Parkland Flames player Kira Trader said. "And they could be playing in this area."

And for these U14 Parkland Flames, all eyes are on the world stage.

"I definitely do feel like more of a passion playing, seeing people that are older than me are playing," Amelia Buck, with the Parkland Flames, said.

"I definitely think I want to try and go pro," Trader said. "It's like very intense, though."

With 32 countries from around the world competing in the World Cup, head coach Cris Stauter says it brings his kids together.

"We have a lot of different nationalities playing within the club," he said. "And that's when you start hearing their players talk about their countries or their heritage. And kids learn a little bit more about one another."