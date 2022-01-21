U.S. Rep. Susan Wild at Lehigh Valley chamber meeting
Chris Post | 69 News
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild has asked an employee to withdraw her name from consideration for an appointment to the Northampton County Election Commission.
 
County Council delayed a vote on appointing Selina Winchester of Easton to the commission last night, citing concerns about having an election post filled by the employee of a candidate. Commissioner John Cusick did not question Winchester's credentials but said an employee of a candidate should not be in a position to make decisions that could determine a close election. 
 
Maddie McComb, a spokeswoman for Wild (D-Lehigh Valley), said in a statement today that the congresswoman has asked Winchester to remove herself from consideration.
 
"Rep. Wild was not aware of any member of her staff applying for an appointment to the Northampton election commission, and the congresswoman firmly believes election commissions should be comprised of qualified, unbiased individuals without any personal ties to candidates. She has asked the staffer to withdraw her name from consideration for this position."
 
There are five spots on the commission, with three chosen by the county leadership of the majority party (currently Democrats) and the other two chosen by the party in the minority (Republicans). County Council then has to approve or reject nominees.
 
Commissioner John Brown, a Republican and former county executive, and Democrat Ron Heckman were among those who questioned the nomination Thursday. Heckman said public trust in government institutions and elections is low and the potential appointment had bad "optics" although he said he would support Winchester if the nomination went to a vote.
 
The nomination put council in an awkward position, which became more difficult when Commissioner Kerry Myers said Winchester is African American. Myers supported the nomination, saying county institutions need more diversity. He is the second African American to serve on county council and the first to hold the position of vice president.
 
Some commissioners said they were not aware of Winchester's ethnicity when the nomination was considered.
 
The move to "table" (delay) the Winchester nomination ended the discussion. Voting to delay were Thomas Giovanni, Brown, John Goffredo, Cusick, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski. Voting not to delay were Kevin Lott, Heckman and Myers.
 
Four other commissioners were approved Thursday, including Republicans Scott Hough and Vicky Evert, both of of Bethlehem, and Democrats Daniel Lopresti of Hellertown and Margie DeRenzis of Easton.
 
Hough attended the meeting to address whether he would be living in Northampton County. He said he travels for work but lives in Bethlehem and he will be able to serve.
 
 
 

