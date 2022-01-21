U.S. Rep. Wild asks employee to withdraw from Northampton County election commission consideration
U.S. Rep. Susan Wild has asked an employee to withdraw her name from consideration for an appointment to the Northampton County Election Commission.
County Council delayed a vote on appointing Selina Winchester of Easton to the commission last night, citing concerns about having an election post filled by the employee of a candidate. Commissioner John Cusick did not question Winchester's credentials but said an employee of a candidate should not be in a position to make decisions that could determine a close election.
Maddie McComb, a spokeswoman for Wild (D-Lehigh Valley), said in a statement today that the congresswoman has asked Winchester to remove herself from consideration.
"Rep. Wild was not aware of any member of her staff applying for an appointment to the Northampton election commission, and the congresswoman firmly believes election commissions should be comprised of qualified, unbiased individuals without any personal ties to candidates. She has asked the staffer to withdraw her name from consideration for this position."
There are five spots on the commission, with three chosen by the county leadership of the majority party (currently Democrats) and the other two chosen by the party in the minority (Republicans). County Council then has to approve or reject nominees.
Commissioner John Brown, a Republican and former county executive, and Democrat Ron Heckman were among those who questioned the nomination Thursday. Heckman said public trust in government institutions and elections is low and the potential appointment had bad "optics" although he said he would support Winchester if the nomination went to a vote.
The nomination put council in an awkward position, which became more difficult when Commissioner Kerry Myers said Winchester is African American. Myers supported the nomination, saying county institutions need more diversity. He is the second African American to serve on county council and the first to hold the position of vice president.
Some commissioners said they were not aware of Winchester's ethnicity when the nomination was considered.
The move to "table" (delay) the Winchester nomination ended the discussion. Voting to delay were Thomas Giovanni, Brown, John Goffredo, Cusick, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner and Tara Zrinski. Voting not to delay were Kevin Lott, Heckman and Myers.
Four other commissioners were approved Thursday, including Republicans Scott Hough and Vicky Evert, both of of Bethlehem, and Democrats Daniel Lopresti of Hellertown and Margie DeRenzis of Easton.
Hough attended the meeting to address whether he would be living in Northampton County. He said he travels for work but lives in Bethlehem and he will be able to serve.
Tags
- Democrat
- Northampton County
- John Goffredo
- Margie Derenzis
- Vicky Evert
- Kerry Myers
- Northampton County Election Commission
- Susan Wild
- Daniel Lopresti
- Kevin Lott
- Tara Zrinski
- Ron Heckman
- Bethlehem
- Selina Winchester
- Lori Vargo Heffner
- Thomas Giovanni
- Scott Hough
- John Cusick
- John Brown
- Maddie Mccomb
- Hellertown
- Republicans
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Lehigh County man indicted for bringing explosive device to hospital ER
- Bethlehem COVID-19 testing site returns to regular hours
- Geiger's Covered Bridge closing soon for major repairs
- U.S. Rep. Wild asks employee to withdraw from Northampton County election commission consideration
- Sunrise Chef: The Marquee Kitchen
- Bethlehem Fire Department receives $800k for new fire engine
- IronPigs launch new community initiative
- Northampton County committee ponders resolutions for Upper Mount Bethel, New Jersey issues
- COVID-19 relief grants to businesses need scrutiny, Northampton County commissioner says
- I-78 eastbound in Lower Saucon reopens after crash
Berks Area News
- Berks man arrested on sexual abuse charges
- Berks Commissioners push back against PennDOT's proposed bridge toll
- Operation SmackDown: Berks County suspects arrested in police drug raid
- Crashing car launches off road, lands in Wendy's parking lot
- Berks commissioner: New county prison should be 'state-of-the-art facility'
- Berks pushing back against proposed PennDOT plan to toll bridge on I-78
- Reports: Rep. Jerry Knowles announces retirement
- Pa. officials stress importance of testing your home for radon
- Reading Public Museum Director Responds to school board's decision to form a committee
- Berks County drug suspects arrested in large police operation
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Velodyne Lidar als Finalist bei SXSW Innovation Awards 2022 benannt
- Yemeni rebels say Saudi-led airstrike on prison killed 70
- Trump appointee blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
- Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating human rights
- Stocks wobble, head for another weekly loss; Netflix plunges
- Bee Mobile Joins the Nodle / Polkadot IoT Alliance as a Strategic Network Developer
- New step to curb tech giants' power advanced by Senate panel
- Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event
- Intel building $20B Ohio chip facility amid global shortage
- John R. Wood Properties’ 2021 Performance Tops Area Brokerages
Entertainment News
- ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel in the works with Peter Billingsley back as Ralphie
- Judge sides with Britney Spears in ongoing court battle with her father over finances
- RAW: FILE-COMIC & ACTOR LOUIE ANDERSON DEAD AT 68
- RAW: 'LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA' (TRAILER)
- Louie Anderson Dies: ‘Baskets’ Emmy-Winner & Stand-Up Comic Was 68
- 5 Things to Know About PaleyFest 2022
- TALAT - DRONE W/ SAUSAGE ON STRING SAVES LOST DOG
- Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
- In kids' book, Sotomayor asks: Whom have you helped today?
- Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment