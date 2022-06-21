U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Golf is in full swing at Saucon Valley Country Club.
Expect to see some traffic delays through this weekend in Upper Saucon Township during the U.S Senior Open.
Police say road closures and higher traffic volumes are to be expected.
Practice rounds go until Wednesday, then the championship rounds run Thursday-Sunday, which is when you may start to really see some delays.
"We have police at all of our major intersections in order to try to help facilitate things," said Lt. Michael Fritts, of the Upper Saucon police department.
He says nearly his entire team is out working for the event.
"We are certainly expecting a lot of congestion," he said. "Just please ask that we be patient, we obviously have a lot of concern for our motorists and making sure everyone is safe."
Saucon Valley Road is completely shut down for drivers.
"Between Route 378 and Bingen Road, there won't be any traffic to get through because of the bus routes," Fritts said.
For those attending the event without a specialized parking placard, police are directing event-goers to a general parking area.
"Our general parking is at Lehigh University Goodman Campus," Fritts said. "They'll have buses that are bussing everyone in."
Ultimately, Fritts says police are there to help things run as smoothly as possible.
"We just ask for you to slow down so everyone can have a good time this weekend," he said.
Again, the major road closed will be Saucon Valley Road between Bingen and Route 378, though expect Route 309 and some other nearby roads to have some delays as well.