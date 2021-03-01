Health officials say the U.S. could turn the tide when it comes to meeting the demand for COVID-19 vaccines with the distribution of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.
"This week we'll distribute 3.9 million doses," said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.
White House officials say the J & J vaccine rollout represents the entirety of the company's inventory, but that more is being made. The J & J shot does not need ultra-cold refrigeration, which could provide more availability.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's says that between J & J, Pfizer and Moderna, roughly 240 million doses are expected to be delivered by the end of March, an amount that could vaccinate roughly 50 percent of the U.S. population.
"They're two to three times more effective than the flu vaccine," said Dr. Luther Rhodes with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Rhodes says the public can have confidence in the vaccines. And health officials say there is no need to worry about which vaccine you get, just as long as you get one when you are eligible.
"The important thing is to get a lot of vaccine in peoples' arms so that we could actually prevent further mutations within these variants from happening that might actually make our vaccinations less effective," Jahre said.
Doctors say vaccine makers are already working on second and third-generation vaccines, so should a booster dose be needed, it can be manufactured quickly.
On the horizon - vaccines for children.