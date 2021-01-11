ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Uber driver alleges that a passenger tried to rob her as she was calling 911 because he was masturbating in the backseat of her car.
James E. Garcia-Rios, of Maple Avenue in Bethlehem, faces robbery and assault charges in connection with the early morning incident at South Delaware and Dixon streets in Allentown. District Judge David Howells arraigned the 21-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $15,000.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, an Allentown police officer on patrol spotted a car at South Delaware and Dixon streets repeatedly flashing its headlights. The driver told the officer that the man walking away from her car had just tried to rob her, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer found the only person in the area, who later identified as Garcia-Rios.
The victim told police that was she driving for Uber and had just picked up Garcia-Rios. He reportedly asked her to pull over because he need to urinate, according to court records. After Garcia-Rios got back into the car, the driver alleges that he began masturbating in the backseat.
As the victim tried to call 911, he allegedly knocked the phone out of her hand before grabbing some money in the center console as the driver tried to retrieve her phone. In the ensuing struggle, the driver said she grabbed Garcia-Rios’s arm, prompting him to drop the money and put his arm around her neck.
She said she managed to dial 911 and then started flashing her headlights once she saw the approaching police car.
Garcia-Rios now faces a felony count of robbery, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, indecent exposure and open lewdness and a single summary count of harassment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.