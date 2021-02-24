EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - UGI Utilities will be working on a natural gas pipeline construction project in Northampton County over the next few months.
Work is set to start on March 1 near the Keystone Cement Company on Route 987 in the Bath area, UGI said in a news release.
The utility company plans to install a new gas main and regulator station to serve the Keystone plant.
Most of the construction will take place parallel to the existing railroad right-of-way, but one segment of the project will cross Jacksonville Road, officials said. During work on that section, flagmen or signs will direct residents and drivers.
Work will take place Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The project is expected to be done by July, UGI said.