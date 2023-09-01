The plan to knock down and replace Bethlehem's Walnut Street Garage faces a second review on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The city's Historical Architectural Review Board (HARB) discussed the proposal Aug. 2. It declined to vote then on whether the plan is appropriate until it received more details about the amount of parking and the impact on the neighborhood.

The garage at 33 W. Walnut St., near Main Street and Broad Street, was built in 1976. Bethlehem Parking Authority Executive Director Steven Fernstrom said at the last HARB meeting that the building is "past its useful life."

The deck is not only old, but ugly, Fernstrom said. On top of that, he said it "totally sucks the energy out of our downtown."

The parking authority has proposed to replace it with a 591-space garage and retail space. The current deck was designed to accommodate 770 vehicles, but Fernstrom said it is only about 35% to 45% occupied.

At the Aug. 2 HARB meeting, residents raised concerns about how the demolition may affect adjacent buildings, and about whether building a new garage with fewer spaces is a good idea in a city that relies on tourism and festivals to draw people downtown.

The historic board is an advisory body that can issue certificates of appropriateness based on community standards, but final decisions are made by City Council.

The BPA's plan is for displaced drivers to park at the North Street Garage and the Broad Street, Old York Road and Spring Street lots during construction.

In response to HARB's request for details, the Bethlehem Parking Authority submitted 30 pages of information for the Wednesday meeting.

"The parking facility is in poor to dangerous condition and has reached the end of its service life," BPA said, including several photographs of deteriorating steel and concrete.

The authority said it intends to give the job to the "lowest responsible bidder." Based on the timeline provided Aug. 2, construction of a new garage could start in June 2024.

The Historical Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Bethlehem's Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public and a link to the agenda and YouTube broadcast is available on the HARB website.