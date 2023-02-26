EASTON, Pa. - Singing, hugging and holding candles. People across the Lehigh Valley gathered at Bethlehem's Payrow Plaza, letting Ukraine know they are not alone.

"To me, it's the best of Bethlehem," said Cynthia Simmons, president of the Bethlehem Interfaith Group.

This comes on the year mark of war between Russia and Ukraine. Simmons said it is a war we do not want to have.

"We need to continue to raise this issue and remind people that while it's not on the front page every day, it's still going on," said Simmons.

John Trusz from the Holy Ghost Ukranian Catholic Church in Easton said most of his family got out of Ukraine, but some are still in the country as war wages on.

"Most of them have left and are living in basements in like Poland. I think cafeterias and stuff," said Trusz.

Trusz joined others holding Ukrainian flags. He is calling this time in the war difficult, saying Ukraine needs all the support it can get at what he said is a turning point.

"This really makes a difference for us, especially in the Moravian community of Bethlehem," said Trusz.

"You're always worried that after a year people are going to put it in the back of their minds and that it's not as timely," said Father Richard Jendras of Saint Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown.

A war Father Jendras tells us he believes is in Ukraine's favor. He said the support for Ukraine is still there, as seen here in the Lehigh Valley.

"It was very inspiring," said Father Jendras.