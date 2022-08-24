BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Here in the Lehigh Valley, Ukraine's independence was honored by a large group of supporters in Bethlehem who are working to make sure support for the war-torn country continues.

At Bethlehem's Payrow plaza, the Ukraine flag is hoisted high.

"It's been flying daily for almost 6 months now to recognize, to honor, to cherish everyone who is fighting for freedom," J. William Reynolds said.

Under the waves of blue and yellow, a crowd honors the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence with traditional Ukrainian dances, poems. and gratitude for the support of others.

"Several months ago, many Americans couldn't point to where Ukraine was on the map. Now drive down the main street here, you'll see Ukrainian flags everywhere," Prof. Olena Ogrokhina said.

In the audience is Father Oleg Kravchenko, with Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Church, and his wife Olha. Both of whom have family in Ukraine.

"They have emergency sirens a few times a day," said Oleg.

Olha recently returned from there.

"Thanks God," Olha said, "they are safe. Thank God they are still working, still living, everything is fine, everybody is praying, everybody is fighting, helping."

Since the war started, the Kravchenkos and others have been collecting donations to help their war torn country.

With winter on its way, the Kravchenkos say warm sleeping bags are needed along with first aid kits and clothes.

Above all, they're asking that on this day people not only remember Ukraine's independence, but that the fight to maintain it still rages on.

"It is hard to talk about the war," Ogrokhina said, "but it doesn't have to be. All you need to say is you're thinking about us."