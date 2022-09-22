BETHLEHEM, Pa. - St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem looks like it's undergoing a renovation. Instead, it's just trying to fix the damage vandals have caused not once, not twice, but three times.

"This happened in the beginning of March and then again in May and now this time," said Father Paul Makar.

Makar says thieves climbed up to the steeple and began removing the copper panels Wednesday night. It's the same thing they've done in the past. But, this time it seems they were interrupted.

"From what I know a couple of my parishioners were called and I understand that the thieves were caught in the middle of the act, but unfortunately, they've not been apprehended," Father Makar said.

Father Makar says Bethlehem police are trying to find out who's doing this. As for why? He isn't sure if it's because they're a Catholic church, are tied to Ukraine, or they simply want the metal.

"Obviously there is someone who is very dedicated to try to peel off as much valuable metal off the exterior surface of the church," he said.

Regardless of the reason, the vandalism is happening at a very sensitive time.

"With the war that's been going on in Ukraine since February, this has all of our community very on edge and not just our Ukrainian people that are here but also the neighbors in the area who now are worried about their safety," Father Makar said.

The church was still in the process of replacing the copper panels from the earlier incidents. Father Makar says the new panels will be stronger and harder to pull off.

"It makes no sense just to give up and we are not going to give up in the face of basically this evil that is working amongst us," Father Makar said.

Father Makar said he wants to thank the police and the church's neighbors for their help.