BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Oleg Kravchenko was born and raised in western Ukraine and has been in the states for the last five years on a religious visa.
"Of course I'm a priest but I'm also a human being," said Kravchenko, who is a priest at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Northampton.
He tells us while the section of the country he grew up in is okay right now, some of his family is dealing with the height of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. His aunt, uncle, and cousin send him updates often about their current situation.
"They are struggling right now, badly," Kravchenko said. "He texted me one time, pray for us. I asked what is going on he told me it's bombing all day long."
"Basically they sleep in basements every night," he said.
We asked Kravchenko his feelings towards what's going on, having grown up in the country, and seeing it now be destroyed.
"Honestly, it's anger," Kravchenko said. "We didn't deserve that."
He says he's grateful for the Lehigh Valley community coming together to support his country with vigils like Thursday's at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
The priests say monetary donations are the easiest way to send to the Ukrainian People. If you would like to donate, you can drop them off right at the Assumption of Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Northampton.