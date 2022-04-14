Her three kids playing at the playground is the lighthearted view for 43-year-old Olga Panivynk at Saucon Valley Park. That view stands in stark contrast to a month and a half ago.
"Still we were together," she said.
She thought this during the family's seven-day journey from their home in Kiev to a Polish airport and finally to her sisters in Saucon Valley.
"I say now I know how refugees smell. I think you know what I mean. You have the table to wash your hands because for five days there was no water and everything was sticking," she explained.
The typical 12-hour ride to the border took five days as traffic jams stretched for miles.
"It's very scary. Especially for the kids to see the missiles that didn't explode in a field next to the roads. It's scary," she said.
Gas and food were in short supply. Panivnyk says their food ran out on day three.
"I was not eating and to put it into perspective I lost weight which was good hahaha. But my youngest was crying and telling me Mom I want to eat. Maria the middle one would tell her you know we don't have this," she said about the roughest points in the journey.
However, kindness became their sustenance as villagers cooked for those stuck on the highway.
"We were in a challenging situation but still compared to others we were very lucky," she said.
She described how many people had to walk in freezing cold temperatures. Others had to dump out clothes from suitcases as they became too heavy to carry.
The Knights of Columbus helped them once they crossed into Poland. They got a flight to JFK. Panivynk's parents eventually made it, too.
She's overwhelmed by the local support. They have tourist visas through September and want to be productive while they're here, as she was a VP of Human Resources. Her husband Roman was an automation engineer.
They're hoping Congress fast tracks Ukrainian work visas similar to the EU.
Panivynk says her three-year-old still has nightmares but is hopeful her kids take strength gained through tragedy.
"I want them to remember each and every day wherever they end up and wherever life will take them, that they are Ukrainian," she said.