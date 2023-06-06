On Tuesday, we spoke with Yurii Shtyk, an 18-year-old Ukrainian refugee who came to the United States last October. He'll be graduating from Emmaus High School this Sunday.

Shtyk is a lot like other young men his age in America, already thinking about his future career. We spoke to him with translation help from Father Richard Jendras at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"I like to prepare food for people. I like to cook," said Shtyk.

He's hoping to become a chef one day, and this Sunday he'll take his first step toward that dream by graduating from Emmaus High School, but the road to get there has not been easy. Shtyk came to the United States as a refugee with his mother and sister.

"My father wanted to also come with us to America, but it was not to be," said Shtyk.

Not to be because Shtyk's father Valeriy was enlisted as a soldier in the war in Ukraine. Last month Yurii learned his father lost his life in the battle for the City of Bakhmut.

"My sister called me and gave me the news that my father perished," said Shtyk. "I didn't want to believe it."

His mother Oksana traveled back to Ukraine to bury his father, with no guaranteed passage back to the U.S.

"The United for Ukraine refugee program only allows one entry into the United States," said Shtyk.

So Shtyk will be graduating this weekend with his Aunt Olga Gbor in the audience.

"It does make me really proud because he's the first one who could be graduated from Ukraine, from my family from Ukraine in the United States, so that's a really big deal for us," said Gbor.

And a really big deal for a young man who lost his father, lived through a war, came to the United States, and is still chasing his dreams.

"I thank the teachers who taught me in school and supported me," said Shtyk.

St. Mary's is going to be holding a memorial service in honor of Shtyk's father. That will be held on Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 a.m., and members of the public are welcome to attend.