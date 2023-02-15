Last year, a food truck in the Lehigh Valley raised thousands of dollars for soldiers on the front line in Ukraine.

For the first time, they're hearing back from the troops they supported, who filmed a video thanking people here at home. In March of last year, the owner of the Take a Taco food truck, George Pitsilos, was watching the carnage of the war in Ukraine on the news.

"I figured what can we do to possibly help this effort? So I thought, you know what? Let's do a fundraiser at the food truck," said Pitsilos.

A fundraiser on March 19, 2022 encouraged people to donate anything they could to help the cause of people defending their country across the world. Pitsilos said he was overwhelmed by the response.

"Some people would just come up and just give us money. Just say here, give this towards the cause. It was just a great community effort," said Pitsilos.

Pitsilos and his customers raised almost $11,000. It took him months to figure out how to safely get the funds overseas to the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, but now, he found out his plan worked.

"I woke up to an email, and there were five pictures, four pictures with video," said Pitsilos.

"Hi George, thank you for supporting us and for your donation," said one of the soldiers in a video.

"Hello George, we are very grateful to you for everything," said another soldier.

The soldiers were thanking George and his customers in the Lehigh Valley for helping them purchase drones and other equipment.

"He help us to buy this wireless drone that will help us to operate in the far east of the Ukraine," said a soldier in another video.

"The thank you is not just for me, or for Take a Taco, it was a thank you to the whole community that did contribute that day for us and helped us out," said Pitsilos.

A community effort to help another community in need, thousands of miles away.