L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Uline is giving 69 News a look at its brand new distribution center in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The facility opened in mid-September and has roughly 950,000 square feet of space.

This is Uline's first distribution center outside of Wisconsin, and it will serve the Allentown branch and the East Coast.

Uline is still looking to add about 30 positions, starting at $25 an hour.

"We're looking for forklift operators, general warehouse to receive product to the building but also ship product to the branch," said Chris Tedesco, East Coast distribution manager.

A career fair will be held at the new facility at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive on Tuesday from 3-6 p.m.