A shipping and packaging supplies company is looking to hire more than 100 people to work in the Lehigh Valley.
Uline is hosting a hiring event to fill dozens of warehouse positions.
Walk-ins are welcome, but potential applicants are encouraged to pre-register online for an interview during one of the two events:
Tuesday, August 8
- 4 - 8 p.m.
- 8449 Congdon Hill Drive, Alburtis, PA 18011
- Positions: Forklift Operator - Overnights
- Pay: Starting from $25 to $32 per hour (plus a $2 per hour night shift differential)
Wednesday, August 9
- 3 - 6 p.m.
- 700 Uline Way, Allentown, PA 18106
- Positions: Warehouse Associates - Days Warehouse Leads / Supervisors - Days Warehouse Managers - Days Custodians / Janitors - Evenings and Night
- Pay: Starting from $25 per hour and up based on position