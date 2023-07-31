A shipping and packaging supplies company is looking to hire more than 100 people to work in the Lehigh Valley.

Uline is hosting a hiring event to fill dozens of warehouse positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but potential applicants are encouraged to pre-register online for an interview during one of the two events:

Tuesday, August 8

4 - 8 p.m.

8449 Congdon Hill Drive, Alburtis, PA 18011

Positions: Forklift Operator - Overnights

Pay: Starting from $25 to $32 per hour (plus a $2 per hour night shift differential)

Wednesday, August 9