UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Shipping company Uline is looking to hire new employees.
It's seeking candidates for more than 200 positions at its warehouse in Upper Macungie Township. Jobs start at $23 an hour.
Uline is hosting an in-person hiring event at 700 Uline Way in Allentown on Saturday.
Anyone interested must pre-register online for an interview. State health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including requiring masks, temperature checks, and frequent cleaning. Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.