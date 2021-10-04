U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Uline is looking to hire nearly 100 more people at its Lehigh Valley location.
The shipping supply company said it wants to fill 90 warehouse and customer service positions at the Upper Macungie Township facility.
Uline said it has continued to see an increase in shipping demands, and growth has exceeded projections.
All new employees starting by Nov. 1 will get a $2,000 sign-on bonus, the company said.
Uline will host two hiring events to fill the 90 spots. Warehouse interviews will be Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m., and customer service interviews will be Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 3-6 p.m.
All candidates must pre-register online, and interviews will be held at the facility at 700 Uline Way in Upper Macungie Township.