U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A packaging materials company is looking to add more workers to its Lehigh Valley warehouse.

Uline is holding a warehouse hiring event on Wednesday, May 17 from 3-6 p.m.

The company hopes to fill nearly 75 warehouse positions at the facility in Upper Macungie Township, near Allentown.

Open roles include associate, supervisor, department manager, manager and safety coordinator.

Interested attendees should pre-register online.

Starting pay is $25 an hour, Uline said.