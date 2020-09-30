"The debate set up was appalling," Jennifer Bullock, an undecided voter, said.
"I want to hear substance. I wish the moderator could have had a silencer on the mic so one person could speak," said undecided voter John Manzella.
"Look at the debate last night he was just horrible. Of course, so was Biden. 'Would you just shut up man?' I felt the same way but to say that on national television and how he treated the Fox newsman," said Gina Dubbs, who is also undecided.
There's a consensus of discontent from undecided voters who watched the first presidential debate.
Registered Republican Gini Dubbs of Allentown says she's never been undecided, at least this close to a general election. She doesn't like Trump but has concerns about Biden's mental fitness. She's hoping for some clarity in the next debate.
"What do you want to hear from Trump in the next debate?" I asked her.
"I don't know the answer to that right now?" She said.
"What do you want to hear from Biden?"
"Less hesitation," She responded.
John Manzella is an independent. He likes Trump's economic and foreign policy, but wanted to hear how Biden would handle health care and the current economy.
"I didn't hear anything good or bad pretty much. My feeling is Donald Trump tried to just bully the moderator. It was just horrible," Manzella said.
"Trump could still get my vote if he talks about systemic changes," said Director of Independent Pennsylvanians Jennifer Bullock.
She added if he focuses on issues of an open primary, not having to register with a party, and an independent commission for districting are promised, she'll vote for the president even though she doesn’t like him.
Ideology over personality. It's still up for grabs.
"I guess by November 3, when the curtain closes, I'll know," Manzella said.