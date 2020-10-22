ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When police tried to serve an arrest warrant for Adam Zaborowski the morning of Aug. 1, the 35-year-old ignored police officers after he had left his Slatington apartment, according to Slatington police Sgt. David Alercia.
Zaborowski sped through the borough and ignored stop signs before stopping in the middle of an intersection, his truck parked at an angle, Alercia testified. That’s when he emerged from the cab of his pickup truck and allegedly started firing an AK-47, putting a round through the engine block of Alercia’s patrol car and through the windshield.
And like a scene from a crime drama, Alercia threw his car in reverse and started returning fire through the windshield of his car as Zaborowski allegedly took cover behind the truck.
The Slatington police sergeant, who was injured in the shootout, offered dramatic testimony Thursday morning during Zaborowski’s preliminary hearing on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges. District Judge David Howells found that prosecutors made their prima facie case and sent all charges against Zaborowski to Lehigh County Court.
Zaborowski is facing attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and related charges in connection with a shooting outside Cigars International in Bethlehem Township in Northampton County on July 31. He’s accused of firing three shots outside the shop after allegedly stealing two cigars once being confronted by an employee about not wearing a mask inside the store.
Authorities arrested Zaborowski hours later in Lehigh County after he allegedly fired at officers trying to conduct a traffic stop near his Slatington home.
In Lehigh County, he faces seven counts each of attempted homicide, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and a single count of illegal possession of a firearm.
During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Alercia testified that his department had been alerted to the arrest warrant issued for Zaborowski the day before stemming from the incident outside Cigars International. Police had received information that Zaborowski was at his apartment in the 800 block of Main Street and were headed there, when they learned he’d left the apartment building, Alercia said.
Alercia, who was being followed by six Pennsylvania State Police troopers, said he stopped at an intersection and spotted Zaborowski’s truck driving the opposite direction. Aware that Zaborowski was likely armed, Alercia testified that he didn’t want to risk trying to arrest him at that moment as a father and his two children were on a nearby sidewalk.
Alercia said he followed Zaborowski and tried to conduct a traffic stop. When Zaborowski finally did stop and started firing at police, Alercia said rounds struck the engine of his patrol car, blew off the passenger side mirror and went through the windshield.
Alercia, who limped to the witness stand, said he tore ligaments in his knee as he jumped out of his vehicle and said a gunshot grazed his right arm. He’s likely also permanently lost hearing in his left ear from firing inside a vehicle with the windows and doors closed. He often needed to ask the prosecution and defense to repeat their questions.
Zaborowski took cover behind his truck as he fired on authorities, never moving into the open, according to Alercia’s testimony. Police returned fire, and Zaborowski eventually fell down, screaming that he’d been hit and was giving up, Alercia said.
Alercia said he found Zaborowski sprawled on the ground with his hands on his head and the AK-47, a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle outfitted with a bump stock and a 100-round drum magazine on the ground.
Pennsylvania State Trooper William Hoogerhyde testified he and a trooper in training were in a car directly behind Alercia, when Zaborowski stopped his truck and began firing. All but one of the state police vehicles were marked and they all had activated their emergency lights, he said.
As Alercia started taking fire, Hoogerhyde said he fired three rounds from his rifle from the passenger side of the car. As Zaborowski moved from the back of the truck to the area near the cab, Hoogerhyde testified that he fired two or three more shots before Zaborowski crouched behind a front tire.
Hoogerhyde testified that he fired under the truck at Zaborowski’s foot, striking him. Once Zaborowski was on the ground, Hoogerhyde said he fired another shot that hit him in the upper thigh.
None of the state police vehicles were damaged, but two or three vehicles parked on the block were hit by gunfire, according to Hoogerhyde.
Defense attorney John Waldron tried to question Alercia during cross-examination as to whether police considered whether to the serve the arrest warrant while Zaborowski was in his apartment. Assistant District Attorney Diane Marakovits objected to the line of questioning, arguing the issue was Zaborowski’s decision to ignore police and fire on law enforcement during a traffic stop. The objection was sustained.
But Alercia did testify that someone in Zaborowski’s apartment building alerted police that they heard noise in Zaborowski’s apartment and saw his truck parked outside but never saw him going into the apartment.
Given that Zaborowski was allegedly armed, the apartment building offered no safe approaches for police, and a neighboring bar offered outdoor seating and breakfast, leaving police worried about the potential for a gunfight, Alercia said.
Just before police started heading to the apartment, Alercia testified someone at the apartment building alerted police that Zaborowski was loading his truck and had seen the AK-47 and at least four ammo cans.
Following a preliminary hearing earlier this month on the Northampton County charges, Waldron said his client was against wearing masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zaborowski had been experiencing a great deal of stress and didn’t handle it well when confronted that day about not wearing a mask, Waldron said.
On Thursday, Waldron said Zaborowski had “survivalist food” in his truck along with the weapons and had planned on living alone in the woods until things returned to normal. He said he’s working to have his client examined by a forensic psychologist.
During his testimony, Alercia described Zaborowski as taking a “tactical position,” when he pulled his pickup truck diagonally across the intersection. Waldron clarified after the hearing that his client does have any military training or experience.
His next court date in Lehigh County is a formal arraignment scheduled for Dec. 2.