ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital may soon be sold.

A deal appears to be in the works for the state government to sell the 195-acre property along the Allentown-Bethlehem border to a prominent local developer.

The bill, posted on the state website, says the 195-acre property would be sold for $5.5 million to the City Center Investment Corporation, which is responsible for numerous redevelopment projects in downtown Allentown.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Pat Browne on Wednesday without any announcement of the potential deal.

The bill will need to make its way through the state Legislature and then must be signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Back in 2019, Wolf signed legislation allowing for the demolition and sale of the iconic hospital. That law created a competitive bidding process for the sale of the property. It's unclear how many bids were submitted to the state.

We've reached out to Browne for more on the deal, but have yet to hear back.

We're working to track down more details of the legislation.

Be sure to stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.