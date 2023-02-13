It was a busy weekend for U.S. fighter jets that had to shoot down yet another high-flying object floating across North America Sunday afternoon. That's three in total since Friday, four in the past two weeks. The White House is defending its decision to shoot down the four unidentified objects.

The first was a giant, white orb cruising American airspace in late January. It was said to be a possible Chinese spy balloon. It was shot down Feb. 4 off the coast of the Carolinas. The three most recent objects were shot down over Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron near Michigan.

The unsettling sightings are causing concern for the public and politicians alike.

"I've heard from a lot of my constituents; they want to know what exactly is going on here," Democratic Congressman from New Jersey Josh Gottheimer said. "What threats are out here?"

Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild issued a statement to 69 News about the balloon from China that read, in part: "The entire situation is an unacceptable violation of American sovereignty and a clear provocation by China."

Other lawmakers from our area say we need to get to the bottom of this.

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania released a statement to 69 News Monday, saying "It's imperative that the U.S. intelligence community—and those of us on the Senate Intelligence Committee—understand what information the balloon and subsequent flying objects may have collected and the national security risks posed. I am monitoring these developments."

Pentagon officials said the three most recent objects shot down pose no security threat, but little is known about them. The Pentagon says it's ruling nothing out.

However, as to the theory of possible extraterrestrial activity, the White House says "There is no — again, no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.