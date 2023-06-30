Staffing in nursing homes has long been a topic of concern, and workers say it only got worse during COVID. Starting Saturday, new nurse-to-patient ratio requirements take effect in Pennsylvania. But nursing homes are concerned about staffing to meet those requirements.

It's something thousands of nursing home workers in Pennsylvania had long been pushing for: regulations so they could better care for patients.

And with a new mandate taking effect, they're about to get it: with nurse-to-patient ratio limits.

For example, starting July 1, a CNA could care for a maximum of 12 residents during a day shift and a maximum of 20 at night. The most an LPN could care for would be 25 during the day, 30 in the evening and 40 on night shift.

"After the pandemic's catastrophic impact on our nursing homes, the new ratios will make sure we never experienced the overwhelming sickness and loss of life that we did these past three years," Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare PA, said.

The new regulations were passed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf's administration last year. At a news conference held by the union on Friday, workers were celebrating the changes.

"Residents typically get 15 minutes with us," Liz Wright, a Harrisburg-area CNA for more than 30 years, said. "That's not enough time to do daily care the way it should be done."

But from the nursing home standpoint, following these regulations may be easier said than done.

"I feel the industry is going to be hampered by a lack of availability of staff," Jason Cumello, administrator and director of Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab in Lehigh County, said.

Cumello says his nursing home should be fine during this first year of changes, but many others won't be.

"It's very difficult to recruit," he said. "And it's very difficult to adapt to what the current workforce wants."

Data from the American Health Care Association say nursing homes continue to face unprecedented shortages, adding nursing homes have lost 210,000 jobs over the course of the pandemic, from February 2020 to December 2022.

Additionally, nursing home professionals tell 69 News that many are flocking to jobs with temporary agencies and travel nursing agencies, making it not only more expensive, but also harder for nursing homes to maintain stability in staff.

"While we're very happy that they can provide care here," Cumello said, "any health care institution would rather have their own staff taking care of the residents for consistency of care and quality of care."

This time next year, the new staffing ratios tighten even further. That's when Cumello says even his workplace will have trouble keeping up.

"We continue to engage in recruitment and retention efforts," he said.