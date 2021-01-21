Gary Dean
A 30-year-old Northampton County man who worked as a Lehigh County corrections officer has died.

The Lehigh County coroner's office says Gary Dean, of Upper Nazareth Township, died at the hospital Tuesday, but said his cause and manner of death are pending further testing.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Dean's family says he died "from complications suffered after contracting COVID-19."

The page, set up by the union representing Lehigh County Jail's employees, calls Dean a son, a brother and a loving father of two boys. The money will go to funeral expenses as well as to set up college funds for his 8- and 9-year-old sons.

Dean worked for Lehigh County since 2016.

