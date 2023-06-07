BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Fire Department responds to 5,000 calls per year, but now union members say the man leading the charge needs to go.

"The morale of our fire department is, there is none, basically. You know, and it's all because of the way the chief acts," said Union President Brian Salabsky.

Citing poor communication, absent planning, and a threatening work environment, Tuesday night Salabsky told city council and the mayor that 88 of 95 members recently issued a vote of no confidence for Fire Chief Warren Achey, a first in Salabsky's 26 years in the department.

"Does this vote concern you?" I asked Councilwoman Grace Smith.

"Absolutely," she said.

Achey joined the department in 1992 and was appointed Chief by then Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez in December 2016.

Smith says she's heard several complaints from firefighters about leadership, which she says she addressed with Achey and then Mayor Donchez at the time, but says now some form of change is needed.

"I think the mayor needs to speak to all the parties involved, do a thorough investigation and make some decisions and have some action plans ready to go as soon as possible," she said.

The fate of the chief is in the hands of the mayor.

Chief Achey did not respond to our request for comment.

Mayor J. Williams Reynolds says he will meet with the union Friday to listen to their issues.

Union Vice President Lou Jimenez, who says he fears retaliation from the chief, but wouldn't specify, says the politics won't affect performance.

"We do go out and serve the public every day, 110%. We're not happy with what the fire chief is doing to us," he said.