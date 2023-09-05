HANOVER TWP., Pa. - United Airlines says it has fixed the technology problem that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off.

The airline said Tuesday it is focusing on getting delayed passengers to their destinations.

The Federal Aviation Administration says United asked it to stop all its departures. The FAA says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The issue is limited to United and its subsidiaries.

Shares of the Chicago-based airlines' parent company are down almost 3% in afternoon trading.