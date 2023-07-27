ALLENTOWN, Pa. - United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley announced $310,000 in grants through the Fund for Racial Justice and Equity to support Black and Brown leaders, community members, nonprofit organizations and institutions.
A media release says the money will be used in the following focus areas:
- Leadership development
- Economic advancement
- Health and wellness
- Stories of Black and Brown excellence and success
The following organizations will begin receiving grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 this month:
- Cohesion Network
- Epoch Tribe
- Financial Literacy Center of the Lehigh Valley
- Fine Feather Foundation Inc.
- Global Hope International
- Greater Community Development Corp.
- InnaStar
- Juneteenth Lehigh Valley
- Lycan Media
- LatinosARE
- Lehigh Valley Black Church Housing Alliance
- Light on the Horizon
- Mother2Mother Inc.
- Movement Moves Media
- Resurrected Community Development Inc.
- SELF!
- The Rilyc
- The Rising Sun Initiative
- The Thrive Hub inc.
- Unidos Inc.
- Vet Beds
Projects include support for housing and homeless prevention initiatives.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayglv.org.