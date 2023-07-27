United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley logo
United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley announced $310,000 in grants through the Fund for Racial Justice and Equity to support Black and Brown leaders, community members, nonprofit organizations and institutions. 

A media release says the money will be used in the following focus areas:

  • Leadership development
  • Economic advancement
  • Health and wellness
  • Stories of Black and Brown excellence and success

The following organizations will begin receiving grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 this month:

  • Cohesion Network
  • Epoch Tribe
  • Financial Literacy Center of the Lehigh Valley
  • Fine Feather Foundation Inc.
  • Global Hope International
  • Greater Community Development Corp.
  • InnaStar
  • Juneteenth Lehigh Valley
  • Lycan Media
  • LatinosARE
  • Lehigh Valley Black Church Housing Alliance
  • Light on the Horizon
  • Mother2Mother Inc.
  • Movement Moves Media
  • Resurrected Community Development Inc.
  • SELF!
  • The Rilyc
  • The Rising Sun Initiative
  • The Thrive Hub inc.
  • Unidos Inc.
  • Vet Beds

Projects include support for housing and homeless prevention initiatives.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayglv.org.

Scroll down for comments if available